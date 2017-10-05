Get WWJ Newsradio Updates On Your Alexa

We know how you like your Detroit news, traffic and weather … right now, and wherever you are.

WWJ Newsradio 950 has always been on your radio. We’re on your computer and smart phone too.

And now you can catch up with the latest news from WWJ Newsradio 950 on your Amazon Echo and other voice controlled devices. Wake up to it before you leave the house and get the latest before you tuck yourself in at night.

Here’s how to add WWJ Newsradio 950 to your Amazon Alexa playlist.

Open your Alexa app or log onto your Alexa account at Alexa.Amazon.com.

From settings, select Flash Briefings. Now select Get more Flash Briefing content, search WWJ Newsradio 950 (WWJ-AM in Detroit) and you’ll be able to turn on our updates.

From there it’s as simple as asking Alexa for the latest Flash Briefing from WWJ 950.

The top sports stories in metro Detroit are now available at your command.

