LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

Police: No Cooperation After Downriver Bar Brawl, Stabbing

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Two men are recovering and another is in custody after a brawl and stabbing at a Downriver bar, but police are having a hard time putting this case together.

The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of the Best Damn Bar & Grill on Dix Highway just north of Southfield Road in Lincoln Park.

best damn bar Police: No Cooperation After Downriver Bar Brawl, Stabbing

(Credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950)

“It was discovered that after a brief argument in the parking lot, two gentlemen were stabbed and transported to the hospital,” Police Chief Ray Waters told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.

A third person was taken into custody.

All three men are identified only as being in their mid-20s.

One victim has since been released from the hospital, according to reports. The other is still hospitalized but expected to survive.

Waters said none of the men involved are cooperating so charges might not be forthcoming.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch