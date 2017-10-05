Police: No Cooperation After Downriver Bar Brawl, Stabbing

LINCOLN PARK (WWJ) – Two men are recovering and another is in custody after a brawl and stabbing at a Downriver bar, but police are having a hard time putting this case together.
The incident unfolded around 1 a.m. Thursday outside of the Best Damn Bar & Grill on Dix Highway just north of Southfield Road in Lincoln Park.
“It was discovered that after a brief argument in the parking lot, two gentlemen were stabbed and transported to the hospital,” Police Chief Ray Waters told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.
A third person was taken into custody.
All three men are identified only as being in their mid-20s.
One victim has since been released from the hospital, according to reports. The other is still hospitalized but expected to survive.
Waters said none of the men involved are cooperating so charges might not be forthcoming.
An investigation is ongoing.