Prosecutors Reviewing Warrant Request In Dearborn Home Day Care Shooting

(Photo: Vickie Thomas/WWJ)

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Criminal charges could soon be filed in the case of two children who were shot by a toddler at a home day care in Dearborn.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday said they recently received a warrant request in the case and it is currently being reviewed. A spokesperson said it could be a couple of days before a decision is reached.

The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at an unlicensed in-home day care on Harding Street near Outer Drive and Rotunda. Police say a child found the handgun in a bedroom and the weapon discharged, striking two 3-year-old boys — one in the face and the other in the shoulder. Both children were last reported in serious but stable condition.

Police have not said who owns the gun, and how it was being stored. Multiple children and at least one adult were inside the home at the time.

Reports indicate prosecutors are looking at child abuse charges against the day care operators, Tim and Samantha Eubanks.

