QLINE Detroit Streetcar Collides With Truck; 1 Injured

DETROIT (WWJ) – Those waiting for Detroit’s QLINE may have to wait a little longer than usual Thursday after an accident involving the streetcar.
Detroit police say there was an accident involving a long-bed truck and the QLINE at Willis and Woodward Avenue, early in the afternoon. EMS was requested by a QLINE operator for someone with back pain, but no further injuries were reported.
It’s unclear at this time who was at fault in the crash, as an investigation continues,
In the meantime, M-1 Rail officials say service will be delayed as the QLINE car is checked for any damage; but they hope to have everything back up and running soon. They’re asking people to be more careful driving and even walking around the QLINE to avoid future accidents.
The 66-foot-long QLINE cars carry up to 125 passengers each, sharing the road with traffic on Woodward, from Midtown to downtown, at speeds up to 35 mph.
Since the rail car launched on May 12 of this year, officials say the QLINE has been involved in about half a dozen fender benders.