CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

QLINE Detroit Streetcar Collides With Truck; 1 Injured

DETROIT (WWJ) – Those waiting for Detroit’s QLINE may have to wait a little longer than usual Thursday after an accident involving the streetcar.

Detroit police say there was an accident involving a long-bed truck and the QLINE at Willis and Woodward Avenue, early in the afternoon. EMS was requested by a QLINE operator for someone with back pain, but no further injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time who was at fault in the crash, as an investigation continues,

In the meantime, M-1 Rail officials say service will be delayed as the QLINE car is checked for any damage; but they hope to have everything back up and running soon. They’re asking people to be more careful driving and even walking around the QLINE to avoid future accidents.

The 66-foot-long QLINE cars carry up to 125 passengers each, sharing the road with traffic on Woodward, from Midtown to downtown, at speeds up to 35 mph.

Since the rail car launched on May 12 of this year, officials say the QLINE has been involved in about half a dozen fender benders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch