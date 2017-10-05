Red Wings Announce Details For Historic Home Opener At Little Caesars Arena On Oct. 5

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced details surrounding the team’s historic Home Opener, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer, marking the first regular-season game to be played at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN / 97.1 The Ticket).

To launch the celebration for the Home Opener, the Red Wings will hold a Red Carpet Walk in which current players and alumni will walk a red carpet through Chevrolet Plaza to enter Little Caesars Arena prior to the game, giving fans an opportunity to cheer on the team up close before the first regular-season game in the state-of-the-art arena. Before, during and after the Red Carpet Walk, Chevrolet Plaza will host a pregame party featuring interactive games, live music and food and drinks for both ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

Fans in attendance at the Home Opener will also have the opportunity to purchase exclusive merchandise celebrating the first regular-season game at the new home of the Red Wings, witness the breathtaking Opening Show with the full visual and audio capabilities at Little Caesars Arena utilized for the first time, collect giveaway items and much more.

“We have been eagerly anticipating the Home Opener and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans into Little Caesars Arena for the first regular-season Red Wings game,” said Tom Wilson, President & CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “We have numerous initiatives and events planned for those who will be in attendance, along with those who may not have a ticket but are looking to be a part of the celebration of the ‘Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena.’ Starting with the pregame party in Chevrolet Plaza, to the Red Carpet Walk and leading to the in-game viewing experience, we’re excited to build on the momentum from the preseason and take it a step further to show fans the capabilities and experiences possible at Little Caesars Arena – as we continue to make lasting memories on and off the ice within The District Detroit.”

RED CARPET WALK

Red Wings fans will have an opportunity to cheer on current players and alumni as they walk down a red carpet prior to the Home Opener. The event will take place as each player arrives to Little Caesars Arena from approximately 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in Chevrolet Plaza.

Starting outside the Little Caesars Arena Garage, all current Red Wings players and select alumni will walk the red carpet down the center of Chevrolet Plaza to enter Little Caesars Arena. Public address announcer, Erich Freiny, will introduce the players as they begin the walk down the red carpet. Red Wings fans are encouraged to line the red carpet to cheer on the team as they prepare for the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Carpet Walk is free and open to the public. Fans do not need a ticket to the Home Opener to participate in the Red Carpet Walk.

PREGAME PARTY IN CHEVROLET PLAZA BEGINS AT 3 P.M.

The fun gets underway to celebrate the Home Opener with the pregame party in Chevrolet Plaza starting at 3 p.m. Fans with tickets to the game – and fans without tickets – are invited to Chevrolet Plaza to celebrate the Home Opener with live music and entertainment, interactive games, food and drinks and much more.

The Red Wings Experience, presented by Coca-Cola, will also be set up in Chevrolet Plaza, featuring interactive games designed to give Red Wings fans an opportunity to test their hockey skills, take part in photo opportunities and have the chance to win a number of great prizes.

Hailing from Detroit, the Killer Flamingos, will be performing live starting at 5:00 p.m. and a Red Wings emcee will keep the pregame party going through puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

The pregame party is free to the general public and no ticket is required. All guests entering Chevrolet Plaza and Little Caesars Arena are subject to a security screening.

MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE TO COMMEMORATE OPENING NIGHT AT LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

Red Wings fans can commemorate the first regular-season game at Little Caesars Arena by purchasing limited-edition “Opening Night” merchandise. A limited number of T-shirts, pucks and pins will be available exclusively at Little Caesars Arena for purchase.

Additionally, fans can purchase “Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena” patches, which will be worn on the Red Wings jerseys for the duration of the 2017-18 season, and official game pucks with the “Inaugural Season at Little Caesars Arena.”

OPENING SHOW SET TO UTILIZE STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at 7:20 p.m., prior to the 7:30 p.m. puck drop, to witness all of the technological advances within the bowl of Little Caesars Arena. The introduction ceremony will feature the world’s largest centerhung video board, ice projections, the LED Skydeck ceiling grid, theatrical lighting displays as well as other surprises, creating an immersive and memorable experience that Red Wings fans will not want to miss.

GIVEAWAY ITEMS FOR HOME OPENER

All fans in attendance for the Home Opener at Little Caesars Arena will receive a commemorative Rally Towel, as well as a Canvas Print commemorating Opening Night, presented by Coca-Cola and Meijer.

RED WINGS FOUNDATION 50/50 RAFFLE TO BENEFIT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

During the Home Opener, the American Red Cross will join the Detroit Red Wings Foundation and Little Caesars Amateur Hockey League as a beneficiary of the Detroit Red Wings Foundation 50/50 Raffle, presented by Michigan First Credit Union. A portion of the proceeds from each raffle ticket sold will benefit disaster relief efforts. New this season, along with cash, credit cards will now be accepted for raffle ticket purchases of $20 or more.

THE DISTRICT DETROIT APP

Guests attending the Home Opener and The District Detroit are encouraged to download The District Detroit Mobile App presented by XFINITY, available now in the App Store and Google Play Store. Before leaving home, fans can use the app to find events in The District Detroit, purchase tickets and parking, and even find the best route to parking lots and venues.

LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR HOME OPENER

An extremely limited number of tickets are available for the Home Opener on Thursday, Oct. 5. Fans can purchase individual game tickets at the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office, online at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com and http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling the Red Wings Ticket Sales and Service Office at 313-471-7575.