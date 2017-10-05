Sports Illustrated Posts Steamy New Video Showing Kate Upton In Tiny Bikini [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Even though Detroit’s favorite model Kate Upton isn’t here in town anymore that doesn’t mean she still isn’t incredible.
As her fiance Justin Verlander is set to toe the mound for the Houston Astros Thursday night, the fine people at Sports Illustrated decided to share a new Kate Upton video from one of her steamy swimsuit sets.
The video was labeled, “We’ve got a new @kateupton video for you!”
It doesn’t disappoint as it shows the three-time cover model wearing next to nothing while frolicking in a pool.
Within an hour of being posted, the video has already reached over 30,000 views. If you aren’t one of the 1.5 million people who follow the Sports Illustrated swimsuit Instagram account then what are you doing?
Speaking of following Instagram accounts, make sure you follow 97.1 The Ticket on Instagram for cool videos and photos that are posted everyday.