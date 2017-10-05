U-M, MSU Athletic Directors Agree On One Thing About Rivalry Game: Act Right

(WWJ) “Little brother” aside, an epic sports rivalry is happening Saturday at the storied Big House at the University of Michigan when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Michigan State Spartans.

This one is happening at night, under the lights, on an early fall day that promises beautiful weather. If history is an indication, the stands will be packed: Michigan’s first two night games saw crowds of 114,804 and 115,109 — which set an NCAA record.

Tailgating lots open at noon — which means a lot of fans will be on hand with a lot of time to tailgate. Some are worried that more than one hundred thousand people in one place with heightened emotions — coupled with alcohol –could be a drunken disaster in the making.

So both universities are getting in front of it.

The athletic directors of U-M and MSU put out a joint statement telling fans to use civility and respect. The Freep also reports there will be increased police patrols in and around the stadium.

It’s important to represent yourself in a manner befitting our proud community this weekend. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vsoizOsIlE — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 5, 2017

A message to fans from U-M and MSU Directors of Athletics. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/w1uGyLyk8L — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 5, 2017

“Let’s make sure the analysis is about the game,” the statement says.

It adds that fans should use “class and dignity.”