D-backs Coach Apologizes For Wearing Apple Watch In Dugout

Filed Under: Arizona Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto says it was a mistake for him to wear an Apple Watch in the dugout during the NL wild-card game against Colorado.

Prieto told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t use the watch for any illicit purpose and that it was on “airplane mode” during the game, a setting that shuts off any of the watch’s communication abilities. The former big league pitcher is an extra coach who also serves as interpreter for the Diamondbacks.

Last month, the Boston Red Sox were fined by Major League Baseball for using an Apple Watch to relay signs to hitters.

Prieto said he knows having the phone during the game violated MLB’s rules. He said he apologized to manager Torey Lovullo and volunteered to turn the phone over to MLB officials.

“It was just an honest mistake,” Lovullo said. “We asked, found out, and talked to Ariel, and that’s what he told us. And in no way did it impact the game, and in no way is it going to impact the game tomorrow. It’s just not something we do or believe in.”

MLB spokesman Michael Teevan said the commissioner’s office is looking into the matter. Lovullo said Arizona is cooperating.

The Diamondbacks beat Colorado 11-8 Wednesday night and Prieto was shown wearing the watch during the game’s telecast. Arizona opens the NL Division Series on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

