Detroit Police, Missing Man, Detroit

Detroit Police Search For Missing Man Who Suffers From Dementia

Filed Under: detroit, detroit police, missing man

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who suffers from dementia.

download1 Detroit Police Search For Missing Man Who Suffers From Dementia

Reginald Smith (Photo: Detroit Police)

Reginald Smith, 61, was last seen after he was discharged form St. John Hospital on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and never returned home. Police say he frequently is around Farewell Park, McDonald’s and the Citgo gas station in the area of 8 Mile Road and Mound Road.

Police describe Smith as a black man, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with short, black afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with tape on the back, white gym shoes and a hat.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch