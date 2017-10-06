Detroit Police Search For Missing Man Who Suffers From Dementia

Win UFC 218 Tickets Before You Can Buy ThemUFC will make its debut at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, December 2 with a championship night of fights at UFC 218. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on October 9-13 for your chance to win tickets. Don’t miss this chance to see the world’s best athletes compete inside the hallowed Octagon. It will be a night of fights that you won’t soon forget.

Jamie and Stoney Erebus Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on October 9-13 from 6:00am - 10:00am for your chance to win tickets to Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac.

Win Tickets To Erebus Haunted Attraction In Downtown Pontiac!Listen Thursday, October 12th for your chance to win tickets to the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Downtown Pontiac! Erebus, is the four story tower of terror located in Pontiac, Michigan, serving terrifying thrills, unforgettable moments of laughter, and blood curdling screams.

Miller Lite Tailgate ChallengeDo you have the best tailgate in Metro Detroit? 97.1 The Ticket and Miller Lite have teamed up to see if you are the ultimate tailgater!