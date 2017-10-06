Detroit Police Search For Missing Man Who Suffers From Dementia

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who suffers from dementia.
Reginald Smith, 61, was last seen after he was discharged form St. John Hospital on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and never returned home. Police say he frequently is around Farewell Park, McDonald’s and the Citgo gas station in the area of 8 Mile Road and Mound Road.
Police describe Smith as a black man, about 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with short, black afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with tape on the back, white gym shoes and a hat.
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-1616.