Health Officials Report Flu-Related Death In Oakland County

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A senior citizen from Oakland County has died as a result of the flu.

The Oakland County Health Division announced the death Friday morning, strongly urging residents to take

action and get vaccinated.

No information further about the person, including his or her home town, has been released.

Oakland County Executive Brooks Patterson said in a statement that his heart goes out to the person’s family. “This is an

unfortunate reminder that influenza can be a very serious illness,” he added, “especially in adults over the age of

65.”

The Health Division recommends everyone over the age of six months receive an influenza vaccination. Those who are at a higher risk of flu complications include children under 5, pregnant women, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

“Flu season has just begun so this is a critical time to get vaccinated, which is the best way to prevent the flu,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “You can also help prevent the flu by washing your hands, covering your cough, and staying home when sick.”

Getting an annual flu shot decreases the risk of getting the flu. It also helps decrease severity of illness and complications and protects the entire community, especially those who are unable to be vaccinated.

The flu virus can be spread to others as far as six feet away, mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk. Less often, a person may also get the flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own eyes, nose, or mouth. Washing your hands often with soap and water is a proactive way to avoid this. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol based hand rub.

Walk-in flu shots are available for $25 at Health Division offices in Pontiac and Southfield from noon – 8 p.m. on Mondays and 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The high-dose flu shot recommended for those 65 years and older is $47 and is covered by Medicare.