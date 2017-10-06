Just In Time For Halloween, State Christmas Tree To Arrive At Capitol

LANSING (WWJ) – Days before children take to the streets for trick-or-treating, Christmas will be moving into the Michigan state Capitol.

The state’s official Christmas tree is set to arrive in Lansing just after 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The tree, which is a spruce just over 60 feet tall, is from from Stephenson, in the Upper Peninsula’s Menominee County, and is being donated by William Winter and his grandson Alex Stevens. It’s the 23rd time the official tree has been selected from the UP.

The tree was chosen by staff from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

“It’s another beautiful tree,” said DTMB Christmas Tree Crew Member Heath Miller. “It’s the perfect height and shape for a dazzling display of lights.”

The tree will be harvested on Thursday, Oct. 26 and delivered to Lansing with the assistance from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and Michigan Operators Engineers. The timbermen will cut the tree and transport it to Lansing at no cost to the state. At the Capitol, the Hi-Ball Co. of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to set the tree at the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues. The Christmas tree will remain throughout the holiday season.

The tree lighting will take place about 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, as part of the Silver Bells in the City celebration, which includes a special Electric Light Parade with floats, marching bands and thousands of sparkling lights. The festivities will conclude with a fireworks display above the Capitol dome (weather permitting).