Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, NFL, Injury Report, Kenny Golladay, Jarrad Davis
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Lions’ Golladay Out, Davis Questionable Against Panthers On Sunday

Filed Under: Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Injury Report, Jarrad Davis, Kenny Golladay, nfl
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 13: Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) makes a catch during warm ups at the NFL preseason week 1 game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts on August 13, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a second straight week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

The Lions (3-1) officially ruled Golladay out on Friday when they released their injury report ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1). Golladay also missed last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings with the same injury. The announcement should come as no surprise with Golladay not participating in practice all week.

gettyimages 8453795201 Lions Golladay Out, Davis Questionable Against Panthers On SundayAlong with Golladay, the Lions announced linebacker Paul Worrilow and running back Dwayne Washington will be out this week against the Panthers. Worrilow left last week’s game against the Vikings with a knee injury, while Washington will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, safety/special teams ace Don Carey, linebacker Jarrad Davis, guard T.J. Lang, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, center Travis Swanson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Tahir Whitehead all are listed as questionable for Sunday.

The big question will be whether or not Davis returns after missing the last two games. Davis — who is suffering from a neck injury — was a limited participant in practice all week so one would think he’s good to go. However, he practiced all last week as well, but still wasn’t cleared to play.

Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ford Field. The game can be seen on FOX.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch