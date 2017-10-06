Lions’ Golladay Out, Davis Questionable Against Panthers On Sunday

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions will be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay for a second straight week as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.
The Lions (3-1) officially ruled Golladay out on Friday when they released their injury report ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-1). Golladay also missed last week’s win against the Minnesota Vikings with the same injury. The announcement should come as no surprise with Golladay not participating in practice all week.
Along with Golladay, the Lions announced linebacker Paul Worrilow and running back Dwayne Washington will be out this week against the Panthers. Worrilow left last week’s game against the Vikings with a knee injury, while Washington will miss his third straight game with a quad injury.
Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, safety/special teams ace Don Carey, linebacker Jarrad Davis, guard T.J. Lang, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, center Travis Swanson, tackle Rick Wagner and linebacker Tahir Whitehead all are listed as questionable for Sunday.
The big question will be whether or not Davis returns after missing the last two games. Davis — who is suffering from a neck injury — was a limited participant in practice all week so one would think he’s good to go. However, he practiced all last week as well, but still wasn’t cleared to play.
Kickoff for Sunday’s matchup between the Lions and Panthers is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Ford Field. The game can be seen on FOX.