Michigan Matters: Patterson Joins Detroit’s Amazon Bid Team

It was all hands on deck as the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Denise Ilitch and Cliff Russell joined “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain for a boisterous conversation about serious issues and disturbing times.

Leading off the show, which airs 11:30 a.m. this Sunday, was a conversation about the need for greater gun control laws following the Las Vegas mass shooting — the deadliest in U.S. history with 600 victims, including at least 60 who died.

Patterson talked about profiling, which the country of Israel does, as a possible deterrent .

Russell and Patterson mixed it up when talk of guns turned to police shootings and African American victims — which is part of the controversy over kneeling during the national anthem played at NFL games debate.

They had very different views of who was the blame in those incidents.

Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers as well as newly-opened Little Ceasars Arena, said she would support the rights of players who wanted to kneel.

When the conversation turned to the issue of security of folks in public places, Ilitch mentioned having more security cameras and better lighting as a deterrent.

Ilitch, also a regent at the University of Michigan, mentioned it as well as helping to fight crimes on campus such as racially insensitive words being publicly written on campus.

On other topics, Patterson said he is part of the team currently helping the city of Detroit pursue Amazon’s new headquarters. The effort is being led by Dan Gilbert at the request of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Amazon is asking cities for proposals with a deadline of Oct. 19.

And there was talk about the current mayoral race in Detroit. Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan is being challenged by State Sen. Coleman Young Jr.

What is the political roadmap ahead for Duggan and Young in the final wee?

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 am Sunday only on CBS 62.