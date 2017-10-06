Missing 70-Year-Old Woman Last Seen Along Joy Road In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking the public for help locating a 70-year-old woman who disappeared near her home on the city’s west side.
Police say Laurice Glenn was last seen walking on Joy Road near Wyoming Avenue, not far from her home in the 5000 block of Oakman.
Glenn is described as a black female, 5’10” tall and 185 lbs. with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red, white and blue jacket, black jeans, and black tennis shoes. She is described as in good physical condition, however she does suffer from mental illnesses.
Anyone who sees Glenn or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5240 or 313-596-5200.