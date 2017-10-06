CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Missing U-M Student Declared Dead Months After Plane Crash

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – A University of Michigan student who disappeared following a plane crash earlier this year has been declared dead.

A Washtenaw County probate judge on Thursday signed an order declaring Xin Rong dead, saying although his body wasn’t found, he had “no chance of being alive.” The petition was filed by Rong’s wife.

xin rong Missing U M Student Declared Dead Months After Plane Crash

Xin Rong (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Rong — who was 27 at the time of his disappearance — rented a single-engine airplane from the Ann Arbor Airport on March 15. The Cessna 172P crashed and later was discovered a densely wooded area in Ontario, Canada.

Authorities said Rong wasn’t with the plane, which was out of fuel, and there was no sign of him at the scene. There were no footprints in the snow and air and ground searches did not turn up a body — or any clues.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said investigators believe Rong committed suicide, jumping from the plane during the flight; and U-M Public Safety and Security spokeswoman Diane Brown said campus police “have reasons to believe his actions likely were an act of self-harm.”

The doctoral student from China also was a certified pilot.

He was studying human-computer interaction, artificial intelligence and natural language processing at U-M, according to a profile which previously appears on the school’s website. The profile has since been removed at his family’s request.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch