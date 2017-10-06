‘My Little Pony the Movie’ Is Perfect For The Entire Family

By Terri Lee Sylvester
DETROIT (WWJ) – ‘My Little Pony the Movie’ is perfect for the entire family. It marks the ponies first appearance in a full-length theatrical feature, and it’s not only fun, it carries a message of strength, friendship and perseverance.

Along with the “Mane 6” ponies, which have kept the My Little Pony TV show so popular over the years, there is a cast of interesting new characters, including Tempest Shadow, Princess Skystar and Grubber.

From L to R: RAINBOW DASH (Ashleigh Ball), FLUTTERSHY (Andrea Libman), APPLEJACK (Ashleigh Ball), TWILIGHT SPARKLE (Tara Strong), QUEEN NOVO (Uzo Aduba), RARITY (Tabitha St. Germain), PINKIE PIE (Andrea Libman), SPIKE (Cathy Weseluck) and PRINCESS SKYSTAR (Kristin Chenoweth) in MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE. Image Courtesy of Lionsgate and Hasbro.

The adventure starts right before a big party organized by Twilight Sparkle is set to get underway. Tempest Shadow and Grubber show up on behalf of the evil Storm King looking to kidnap the princesses and wreck havoc with the universe.

In their attempts to keep Equestria out of the Storm King’s grip, the ponies have to rely on one another to overcome difficulty and make it through some tough, never-before-seen challenges. But in order to save Equestria, they need to find help. That’s something that definitely is not easy and the ponies are not even sure who they can trust.

On their quest, they encounter a classy and crafty cat known as Capper. Can they trust him or not? After all, he is a stranger and they have no idea what his motives are. But on the other hand, what might happen if they don’t trust him?

CAPPER (Taye Diggs) in MY LITTLE PONY: THE MOVIE.

They also find themselves getting captured by a group of pirates, a twist that adds to the ponies’ adventure even more.

If you’re looking for a fun family adventure, you won’t go wrong with ‘My Little Pony the Movie’.

