DETROIT (WWJ) – ‘My Little Pony the Movie’ is perfect for the entire family. It marks the ponies first appearance in a full-length theatrical feature, and it’s not only fun, it carries a message of strength, friendship and perseverance.

Along with the “Mane 6” ponies, which have kept the My Little Pony TV show so popular over the years, there is a cast of interesting new characters, including Tempest Shadow, Princess Skystar and Grubber.

The adventure starts right before a big party organized by Twilight Sparkle is set to get underway. Tempest Shadow and Grubber show up on behalf of the evil Storm King looking to kidnap the princesses and wreck havoc with the universe.

In their attempts to keep Equestria out of the Storm King’s grip, the ponies have to rely on one another to overcome difficulty and make it through some tough, never-before-seen challenges. But in order to save Equestria, they need to find help. That’s something that definitely is not easy and the ponies are not even sure who they can trust.

On their quest, they encounter a classy and crafty cat known as Capper. Can they trust him or not? After all, he is a stranger and they have no idea what his motives are. But on the other hand, what might happen if they don’t trust him?

They also find themselves getting captured by a group of pirates, a twist that adds to the ponies’ adventure even more.

If you’re looking for a fun family adventure, you won’t go wrong with ‘My Little Pony the Movie’.

See you at the movies!

Be sure to tune in to WWJ Newsradio 950 every Friday for my weekly look at the movies with Midday Anchor Jackie Paige.

Follow Terri on Twitter @TerriJLee

Member:

Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA)

Detroit Film Critics Society (DFCS)

African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA)