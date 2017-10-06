Pair In Custody After Traffic Stop Shooting On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two young men are in custody after shooting at Detroit police during a traffic stop on the city’s west side.
The incident happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday along Evergreen Road near Belton Street, north of Tireman Avenue.
Two officers pulled over a 2005 Ford Escape for what should have been a routine traffic stop when a 17-year-old front passenger exited the vehicle with a shotgun and started running.
Both officers gave chase when the suspect turned around and fired two shots at the officers, missing both times.
The officers did not return fire and eventually caught up with the suspect about two blocks away at Auburn Street. He was taken into custody without further incident.
The 21-year-old driver, who did not lave a license, was also apprehended at the scene.
No injuries were reported.