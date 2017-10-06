Police: ‘General Threats’ Made Against MSU Athletics

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after police say “general threats” were issued against Michigan State University Athletics.

East Lansing and Michigan State University police departments received letters making general threats against MSU athletic events, according to a news release out Friday afternoon. The letters, received ahead of Saturday night’s big game versus Michigan, do not provide specific information in regards to the targeted event or manner of the threat.

Both police departments are working in conjunction with additional law enforcement agencies to investigate the origin and validity of the statements.

“Citizens and members of the campus community are urged to remain vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately,” police said.

An email about the threats was sent to the MSU community.

It’s unclear how credible the threats m be as the case remains an open and active investigation.

“The safety and well-being of everyone who attends Michigan State athletic events, including fans, student-athletics, coaches and workers, always has been and always will be our first priority,” said MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis, in a statement. “While these threats are general in nature, it’s important to be cautious in every situation.”

“I have great confidence in the MSU Police Department,” he added, “and we will continue to work closely with them and other law enforcement in their investigations.”

No injuries have been reported.

