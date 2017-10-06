Police Search For Dog Thief On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a dog on the city’s west side.
Police have released a video of a suspect stealing a small dog — believed to be a male Yorkshire terrier — after it jumped out of a parked vehicle while the owner was inside the establishment. The incident occurred on Sept. 24 at approximately 2:55 p.m. in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue.
Based on the video evidence, an unknown suspect leaves his vehicle, chases after the dog, picks it up from the parking lot and takes it back to his vehicle. The car — which is a gray Ford Fusion with a temp tag — then drives away.
Police say the dog was on a leash.
Authorities are asking those who recognize the suspect or have any other information on this incident to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.