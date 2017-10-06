Detroit Police Department, Detroit, West Side, Police, Stolen Dog

Police Search For Dog Thief On Detroit’s West Side

Filed Under: detroit, Detroit Police Department, police, stolen dog, West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a dog on the city’s west side.

Police have released a video of a suspect stealing a small dog — believed to be a male Yorkshire terrier — after it jumped out of a parked vehicle while the owner was inside the establishment. The incident occurred on Sept. 24 at approximately 2:55 p.m. in the 13600 block of Grand River Avenue.

Based on the video evidence, an unknown suspect leaves his vehicle, chases after the dog, picks it up from the parking lot and takes it back to his vehicle. The car — which is a gray Ford Fusion with a temp tag — then drives away.

Police say the dog was on a leash.

Authorities are asking those who recognize the suspect or have any other information on this incident to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch