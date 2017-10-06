Report: Ausmus Candidate For Phillies Manager Gig

DETROIT — Brad Ausmus won’t be returning as the Detroit Tigers manager next season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be managing somewhere else in the big leagues.
Reports from SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia suggest that Ausmus is “in the mix” for the vacant Philadelphia Phillies manager position. Howard Eskin tweeted this afternoon that he’s hearing Ausmus, 48, is a candidate for the position, pointing out Ausmus attended Dartmouth College just like Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.
For many Tigers fans, this may come as a surprise with so many calling for Ausmus’ job throughout his four seasons in Detroit.
It was announced late in the season that the Tigers would not be renewing Ausmus’ contract at the end of the season. He held a 314-332 record as the Tigers manager, reaching the playoffs in his first season. This past year the Tigers finished 64-98, which was the organization’s worst win-loss record since the disastrous 2003 season.
The Phillies — who weren’t much better this past year — fired manger Pete Mackanin on Sept. 29. The Phillies haven’t finished above .500 since 2011 when they last reached the playoffs.