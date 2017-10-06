Detroit Tigers, Brad Ausmus, Philadelphia Phillies, MLB

Report: Ausmus Candidate For Phillies Manager Gig

Filed Under: Brad Ausmus, Detroit Tigers, MLB, Philadelphia Phillies
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 24: Manager Brad Ausmus #7 of the Detroit Tigers watches as his team takes on the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on July 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Brad Ausmus won’t be returning as the Detroit Tigers manager next season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be managing somewhere else in the big leagues.

Reports from SportsRadio 94WIP in Philadelphia suggest that Ausmus is “in the mix” for the vacant Philadelphia Phillies manager position. Howard Eskin tweeted this afternoon that he’s hearing Ausmus, 48, is a candidate for the position, pointing out Ausmus attended Dartmouth College just like Phillies general manager Matt Klentak.

For many Tigers fans, this may come as a surprise with so many calling for Ausmus’ job throughout his four seasons in Detroit.

It was announced late in the season that the Tigers would not be renewing Ausmus’ contract at the end of the season. He held a 314-332 record as the Tigers manager, reaching the playoffs in his first season. This past year the Tigers finished 64-98, which was the organization’s worst win-loss record since the disastrous 2003 season.

The Phillies — who weren’t much better this past year — fired manger Pete Mackanin on Sept. 29. The Phillies haven’t finished above .500 since 2011 when they last reached the playoffs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch