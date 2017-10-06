Suspect At Large After Random Stabbing Attack In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man who stabbed a woman in what appears to be a random attack on the city’s east side.
The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 12 between 9:55 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. in the 19000 block of Van Dyke, just south of 7 Mile Road.
The 39-year-old woman told police she was approached by the suspect, who started a conversation with her. After a few minutes, the suspect began assaulting and stabbing the victim, then fled on foot.
The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20’s who may be hearing impaired and possibly mute, 5’10” tall and 170 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1140. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP.