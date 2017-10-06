Vegas Mass Shooting Forces Change In Police Security Plan At Michigan, Michigan State Game

ANN ARBOR (CBS Detroit) – Police will be out in full force when the University of Michigan plays Michigan State Saturday night in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Police Detective Lieutenant Matthew Lige says the department always has strict security plan in place to make sure the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance are safe. But this year, they’ve had to change some plans due to the massacre in Las Vegas.

“Certainly there are a lot of logistical things that I cannot get into for the sake of security of the detail, but given the events that happened in Nevada, it certainly increases our awareness,” Lige said. “We have had some plans and operations that have changed in response to that, I can’t get into those details — certainly you can appreciate that — but yes, we’re ready.”

Along with Ann Arbor police, the U-M Public Safety department, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department will be involved in security detail.

Fifty-eight people were killed and nearly 500 more injured during Sunday’s mass shooting at a Las Vegas country concert when a gunman unleashed a nearly 10-minute long firestorm down upon the crowd from a luxury high-rise hotel across the strip. The gunman took his own life before a confrontation with law enforcement. A motive has not yet been determined.