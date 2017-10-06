Woman Critically Injured In DDOT Bus Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a Detroit Department of Transportation bus following a car crash on the city’s east side.

The incident happened early Friday morning at Morange Avenue and Lanark Street, not far from I-94 and Cadieux Road, after two vehicles were involved in a minor accident.

A 36-year-old woman was out of her vehicle, apparently exchanging information with the other driver involved, when she was struck by a DDOT bus, which then smashed into one of the vehicles.

Female, 36, critical after D-DOT bus hits 2 cars involved in earlier, unrelated "fender bender" on Morang near Cadieux, nw of I-94. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/2rJ8lQt253 — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) October 6, 2017

Officials say a woman received critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

John Evans was riding his bike by the scene when the crash occurred.

“I saw two cars that already had an accident but the bus was coming at them, flying, and then he hit one of the cars,” Evans told WWJ’s Mike Campbell.

Morang is closed as officers investigate the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

