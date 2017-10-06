Woman Disappears While Walking Near Southwest Detroit Home

Filed Under: detroit, missing

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help locating a 28-year-old woman who disappeared while walking near her home in southwest Detroit.

missing 1 Woman Disappears While Walking Near Southwest Detroit Home

Sarah Johnson-Coleman was reported missing in Detroit on Oct. 1, 2017 (police handout)

Police say Sarah Johnson-Coleman was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 walking northbound on West Grand Boulevard near her home, just south of Michigan Avenue. She was last seen wearing a tank-top (unknown color) and ripped blue jeans.

Johnson-Coleman is described as a black female in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who sees Johnson-Coleman or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch