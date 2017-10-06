Woman Disappears While Walking Near Southwest Detroit Home

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are asking the public for help locating a 28-year-old woman who disappeared while walking near her home in southwest Detroit.
Police say Sarah Johnson-Coleman was last seen around 9:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 walking northbound on West Grand Boulevard near her home, just south of Michigan Avenue. She was last seen wearing a tank-top (unknown color) and ripped blue jeans.
Johnson-Coleman is described as a black female in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone who sees Johnson-Coleman or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.