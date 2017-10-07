14 ‘Playboy Gangster Crips’ Detroit Gang Members Indicted On Charges

DETROIT (WWJ) – Fourteen members of a violent Detroit street gang have been indicted on various charges — including racketeering conspiracy, and narcotics and firearms offenses.

According to an indictment unsealed this week, the gang operates in northwest Detroit, specifically the area in and around Seven Mile Road between Lahser and Evergreen. The indictment alleges that the gang engaged in various racketeering activity including acts involving murder, armed robbery, carjacking and drug trafficking.

Officials say Playboy Gangster Crips members utilized various vacant houses in this area, including two on 19000 block of Trinity Street, and a local gas station to conduct many of their illegal narcotics sales. The indictment also details how the group used social media to sell illegally firearms and drugs.

Click here to see the indictment (.pdf format)

Under the Detroit One Initiative, a collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community to reduce violent crime in the city, investigators identified this gang and its activities as they were investigating two other gangs recently prosecuted for racketeering conspiracy and other violent acts in federal court – the Bounty Hunter Bloods and Rollin’ 60 Crips. Specifically, the Playboy Gangster Crips are alleged to be rivals to both these gangs.

Those charged include: