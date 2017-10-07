Big Game At The Big House: Parking Lots Open At Noon For Tailgating

ANN ARBOR (CBS Detroit) – The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here.
For the first time in the 110-game history between in-state and Big Ten rivals, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University will square off in a primetime football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Michigan Stadium.
Kick-off isn’t until 7:30 p.m. so if you’re heading to Ann Arbor to tailgate before the game — don’t leave too early!
All University of Michigan game day parking lots, both permit and public, will open at 12 p.m. for the Michigan State game. The U-M Golf Course, Ann Arbor Golf & Outing and Pioneer High School will also open to the public at noon.
“Because we need to be sure that all traffic is flowing well on the street, we’re also asking people not to line up on the street in advance of those gates opening,” said Diane Brown, U-M public information officer. “And in fact, we have officers patrolling, making sure that vehicles continue to move along.”