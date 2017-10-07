Cindy Crawford: Daughter’s Entry Into Modeling ‘Inevitable’

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER/Associated Press

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – Cindy Crawford says it’s inevitable that her 16-year-old daughter has followed her famous mother into the world of international modeling.

Kaia (Gerber made her New York Fashion Week debut last month.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Crawford say she’s happy to advise her daughter on how to make it as a model.

Kaia Gerber, who bears a striking resemblance to her 51-year-old mother, has made a splash walking the runway for a number of top designers.

Crawford spoke to the AP on Thursday during a philanthropic event held at an Art Van Furniture store near Detroit. The supermodel for the past few years has served as the official ambassador of the Art Van Charity Challenge, a charitable giving initiative.

 

