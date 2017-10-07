Man Arrested After Crashing Into Police Cruiser, Fleeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Grand Rapids police say they’ve arrested a 25-year-old man after his vehicle struck a stopped police cruiser and a parked SUV.

Police say the man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit early Saturday. His name hasn’t been released, and charges are pending.

They say a Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser was stopped at an intersection when it was struck from behind. The man fled the scene of the crash but crashed into a parked SUV minutes later.

Police say no one was seriously injured.

 

