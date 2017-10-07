Michigan VS Michigan State Game: Fans, Tailgaters Should Prepare For Rain

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – If you plan on being in Ann Arbor for the big Michigan VS Michigan State game Saturday — prepare for rain.

Don’t be fooled by the weather leading up to the game, with partly sunny skies and temperatures near 80, because forecasters say things are expected to take a turn for the worse as night sets in.

“Tonight we’re predicted to have some severe weather, perhaps in the second half or at the very end of the game,” said Diane Brown, University of Michigan public information officer. “We want to be sure that fans know that umbrellas are not allowed in the Big House, so you can’t have those but bring your rain gear because you’re probably are going to need it.”

Forecasters say things could get pretty hairy too, with wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

“Those who are tailgating and others, be sure to secure your belongings that are outside — tent awnings and that sort of thing that you put up, be sure that those get secured before you go into the game because we don’t want anything blowing around striking people or striking vehicles,” said Brown.

