Report: Wilton Speight “Likely Out For The Season”

Will Burchfield, Wilton Speight
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Wilton Speight #3 of the Michigan Wolverines lays on the field after being injured while passing in the first quarter of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 23, 2017 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
John O’Korn started at quarterback for Michigan on Saturday night, and it appears he will for the rest of the season.

Wilton Speight, who injured his neck versus Purdue, reportedly has three fractured vertebrates and is “likely out for the season,” according to ABC’s Chris Fowler.

Michigan has not confirmed the report. Asked about Speight’s status on Monday at his weekly press conference, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters, “You can talk to Wilton about that.”

Speight was injured on Sept. 23 versus Purdue when he sustained a late hit toward the neck after being sacked. He left the game and hasn’t played since.

No. 7 Michigan had its bye last week, but Harbaugh told reporters Speight wouldn’t have been able to suit up regardless.

Harbaugh was highly critical of the hit, but Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said he felt it was a clean play. There was no penalty called.

“Having seen it now, I thought it was egregious,” Harbaugh said after the game, via the Detroit News. “If I had a stronger word to use, I’d use it. With all the emphasis on protecting defenseless players, it appeared the player knew what he was doing, targeted the head and neck area when the player was on the ground and accelerated into it.

“Surprisingly had two officials standing back there that are both looking at it plus a review in the press box and that wasn’t targeting, that wasn’t a personal foul.”

Speight was seen on the field wearing a back brace prior to Michigan’s game versus Michigan State on Saturday night.

O’Korn, a fifth-year senior, threw for 270 yards and a touchdown in relief of Speight in Michigan’s 28-10 win over Purdue. He transferred from Houston after the 2014 season.

