Security Heightened For In-State Rivalry Game Between UM, MSU

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Ann Arbor police and other police departments will be making some changes in security for tonight’s Michigan-Michigan State football game following the mass shooting in Las Vegas.
Along with Ann Arbor police, the U of M Public Safety department, State Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department will be involved in security around Michigan Stadium.
The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. — it’s the first time in the 110 year-game history between the two schools that they’ll be squaring off under the lights in prime-time.
Meanwhile – the Athletic Directors of U of M and MSU are asking students and fans to have a little “civility and respect” ahead of their storied rivalry game.
ONCE YOU ARE THERE – PARKING
All University of Michigan game day parking lots, both permit and public, will open at 12 p.m. for the Michigan State game. The U-M Golf Course, Ann Arbor Golf & Outing and Pioneer High School will also open to the public at noon.
[Michigan VS Michigan State Game: Fans, Tailgaters Should Prepare For Rain]
“Because we need to be sure that all traffic is flowing well on the street, we’re also asking people not to line up on the street in advance of those gates opening,” said Diane Brown, U-M public information officer. “And in fact, we have officers patrolling, making sure that vehicles continue to move along.”