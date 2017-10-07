Teen In Fatal ATV Chase Died Of Blunt Trauma To Head After Being Hit With Taser

DETROIT (WWJ) – The autopsy results of a 15-year old Detroit teen who was killed while fleeing from a Michigan State Police trooper are shedding some new light on the case.

Damon Grimes died on August 26th while riding his ATV on the city’s east side. An autopsy showed he died from multiple blunt injuries to his head along with several contusions, lacerations and abrasions. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The autopsy also showed that Grimes had the leads from the Taser embedded in his lower back and in the hair on the back of his head.

No alcohol or drugs were found in his system, according to the report.

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the MSP Metro South Post, Detroit Secure Cities Partnership attempted to stop Grimes for recklessly driving his ATV 4-wheeler on Aug. 26. Troopers activated their emergency lights and siren, but Grimes refused to stop, police said, leading troopers in a pursuit.

At some point during the chase, Trooper Mark Bessner deployed a Taser out of the window of a patrol car, striking the teen. At Gratiot Ave., Grimes lost control of the ATV, driving off the roadway and onto the sidewalk before crashing into the back of a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Following the incident, Bessner’s attorney spoke out on his behalf, stating the trooper “was forced to make a split-second decision under circumstances.” Bessner resigned from the force on Sept. 22, nearly a moth after he was suspended. An internal investigation also resulted in the suspension of two other state troopers involved in the case.

Criminal charges have not been filed in the case, but reports indicate prosecutors are looking at a sergeant accused of discarding evidence, the driver of a state police patrol car and Bessner.

Meantime, a $50 million civil lawsuit has been filed against Bessner, accusing him of excessive force.

State police have since temporarily suspended patrols in Detroit’s 9th precinct, one of the most crime-ridden areas of the city, where the incident happened.