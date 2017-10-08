1 Dead, 2 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – One man is dead and two other people are hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in southwest Detroit Saturday night.
Police telling WWJ Newsradio 950 the shooting happened on Liddesdale Street — in the area of Fort Street and Schaefer Highway — just before 10 p.m. — when someone in a white or silver SUV or Jeep pulled up next to a parked car and began firing shots.
Two men outside of the vehicle and one woman inside were all hit.
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims were taken to Oakwood Hospital and are listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police.