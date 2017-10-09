Gas Prices Drop About 10 Cents Around The State In Past Week

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That’s about 5 cents more than at the same point last year.
Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the fourth week in a row that the Marquette area had the highest average price. [FUELGAUGEREPORT]
The Detroit-area’s average fell about 6 cents to $2.42 per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
