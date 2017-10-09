CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Gas Prices Drop About 10 Cents Around The State In Past Week

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 10 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That’s about 5 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.30 per gallon in the Bay City, Midland and Saginaw areas. The highest was about $2.54 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the fourth week in a row that the Marquette area had the highest average price. [FUELGAUGEREPORT]

The Detroit-area’s average fell about 6 cents to $2.42 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

