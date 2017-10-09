4-Year-Old Michigan Girl Finds Loaded Gun In Macy’s Bathroom

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl found a loaded handgun that was left in a public bathroom at a northern Michigan shopping mall.
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said the father had taken the child with him into the men’s bathroom at the Macy’s department store on Friday at Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City. The man instructed the little girl to go into a stall, and that’s where she found a loaded handgun in a holster on a railing.
No shots were fired and no one was hurt.
The sheriff’s office says the dad called 911 and then turned the weapon over to a deputy. It’s still unclear to whom it belongs.
Authorities were using a serial number on the gun in an effort to find its owner. On Monday the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that they were still waiting for the results of the serial number search and the investigation was ongoing.
