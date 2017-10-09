McDonald’s Bringing Back Szechuan Sauce After ‘Super-Limited’ Release Debacle

DETROIT (WWJ) – After a promotion over the weekend devolved into chaos, McDonald’s says it will make things right with customers seeking Szechuan Sauce.

Fans of wacky sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty lined up around the block at a McDonald’s restaurant in Midtown Detroit and  across the U.S.  Saturday, hoping to get their hands on a packet of the sweet and tangy condiment made popular by the show.

A one-day only event announced by the fast food chain offered “super limited” quantities of the stuff (available only with the purchase of McDonald’s new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders) beginning at 2 p.m., at a few select locations.

But when there wasn’t nearly enough to go around, employees had to deal with chanting, disappointed crowds, and customers took to Twitter by the hundreds to complain.

On Sunday, McDonald’s announced on Facebook and Twitter that “a lot more” sauce was on the way this winter. “We’re gonna make this right,” the message said. (Some may come to regret paying top-dollar on eBay).

Szechuan Sauce, which was only made in 1998 to promote the film Mulan, was mentioned by the popular Adult Swim series’ sociopathic scientist Rick, who vowed to get his hands on some in the first episode of Season 3. “I’m driven by finding that McNugget sauce,” he told his grandson. “I want that ‘Mulan’ McNugget sauce, Morty! That’s my series arc, Morty. If it takes nine seasons.”

If McDonald’s comes through, it looks like he won’t have to wait that long.

