Michigan State’s Joe Bachie Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week

Filed Under: Joe Bachie, Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State sophomore linebacker Joe Bachie has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after helping lead the Spartan defense to an impressive performance in the 14-10 win at No. 7 Michigan last Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Bachie recorded double-digits in tackles for the third time of the season, tying a team high with 10 stops against the Wolverines, and had an 11-yard sack in the second quarter.

The native of Brook Park, Ohio, forced a fumble on Michigan’s second offensive series in the first quarter, giving MSU excellent field position at the Michigan 46-yard line. The Spartans capitalized with a six-play, 46-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 14-yard TD run by Brian Lewerke, giving the Spartans a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Bachie was at it again in the second half, as he recorded his first career interception on the second play of the fourth quarter. He was also credited with a pass break-up on the game’s final play as Michigan attempted a Hail Mary pass in the end zone.

The Spartans held Michigan to 10 points, the lowest total in the Jim Harbaugh era at UM, and just 102 yards rushing.

Bachie leads the team and ranks tied for second in Big Ten with 44 tackles (8.8 avg.). He also ranks second on the Spartans with five tackles for loss (21 yards) and two sacks (14 yards).

Michigan State’s defense ranks fourth in the FBS in total defense (258.6 ypg.), 12th in rushing defense (97.2 ypg.) and 13th in both scoring defense (16.4 ppg.) and passing defense (161.4 ypg.).

The No. 21/22 Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) return to action Saturday, Oct. 14 to take on Minnesota (3-2, 0-2) at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis. The game will be broadcast on BTN.

