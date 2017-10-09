Mike Valenti: ‘Dantonio Is A Better Football Coach Than Jim Harbaugh’ [VIDEO]

(97.1 The Ticket) It’s well known that 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti is not a fan of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh.

But after his beloved Michigan State Spartans upset the maize and blue in the Big House this weekend, Valenti unleashed on the khaki-clad coach.

“Dantonio owns you … We came to town with kids and punched you in the face in your own house …Mark Dantonio is a better football coach than Jim Harbaugh,” Valenti said. “I mean it’s just clear.”

He added: “Michigan State has won 8 out 10 in the rivalry, 4 out of 5 in your yard and your messiah, who’s busy climbing trees and getting in tweet fights with bald radio hosts is 0-2 in his own house against us. It’s about time people give Dantonio more attention because the way Harbaugh’s covered is ridiculous.”

“… 24-7 after 31 games, the exact same record Brady Hoke said, could have kept Hoke for half the money and won the same amount of games.”

He described Harbaugh as a flawed football coach, a man capable of making mistakes, who should be covered by the media like any other coach, instead of a “deity.”

The downside to hiring the “perfect coach” is turning the page when it doesn’t work out, Valenti said.

“I don’t think you’re going to be able to do anything that ridiculous offense … He’s been allowed to do whatever he wants to do in Ann Arbor with impunity, there are no rules, he does whatever he wants to do… This man makes $9 million a year … That’s unacceptable… This product is embarrassing.”

He added the win felt “amazing, utterly amazing.”