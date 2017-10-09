Police Search For Missing Man With Dementia In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit man with Dementia has gone missing from the city’s east side.
David Turner, 65, was last seen leaving his home on Binder Street — near Outer Drive and Ryan Road — around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Police describe Turner as a black male, about 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, with a dark brown complexion, short black hair, brown eyes, short beard and mustache.
He was last seen wearing a light blue short sleeve polo shirt, khakis pants and black Nike sneakers.
Police say Turner is in good physical condition but has been diagnosed with Dementia.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.