Special Prosecutor: More Charges Expected In Connection With Flint Water Crisis

FLINT (WWJ) – New charges are expected to be filed against the state’s chief medical executive for her role in the Flint water crisis. Because of this, a preliminary exam for Dr. Eden Wells will be pushed back to next month.

She already faces charges of obstruction of justice, and lying to an officer.

Wells allegedly tried to hide information concerning the contaminated water system in Flint — and its relation to the outbreak of Legionnaries’ Disease that killed 12 people and made 79 others sick.

Ex-Official: Legionnaires’ Seemed Tied To Flint Water Switch

 

Legionnaires’ is a pneumonia caused by bacteria that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. Cooling systems and misting fountains can be sources.

Corinne Miller, Michigan’s former director of disease control, testified in September that she felt “relieved” to take her concerns and statistics to the head of the Department of Health and Human Services in January 2015. But Nick Lyon apparently didn’t share them with his boss, Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, until 12 months later.

Miller pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty for failing to inform the public about the outbreak. She was sentenced to probation and agreed to cooperate with Schuette’s office.

Flint used the Flint River for 18 months but didn’t treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old plumbing and contaminated the system.

The city returned to a regional water source in fall 2015 after Snyder finally acknowledged the disaster. Water quality has greatly improved, but residents still are advised to use tap filters.

 

