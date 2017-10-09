Tickets Available For Beatification Of Detroit Priest Solanus Casey

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Free tickets will become available today for the Roman Catholic beatification Mass of a Detroit priest and they are expected to go fast.

The tickets to see the beatification of Father Solanus Casey next month at Ford Field in Detroit are free and are available as of 9 a.m. online.

Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron says the beatification mass will be will be a history-making liturgy, with Casey as only the second American-born male to be beatified.

The Mass to honor the Rev. Solanus Casey is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Ford Field in Detroit. It’s the final step toward sainthood. The stadium will accommodate about 60,000 people.

In May, Pope Francis announced the beatification of Casey, who died in 1957 at age 86.

Casey, who was known as Father Solanus, was a member of the Capuchin Franciscan Order of St. Joseph. He was one of the founders of Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which still operates.

He had a reputation as a healer who greeted people for years at the doors of St. Bonaventure Monastery.

Tickets will be available at fordfield.com. Limit four tickets per person. While tickets are free, expect to pay a small processing charge.

