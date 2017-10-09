CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tickets Now On Sale For Detroit Zoo’s 2017 ‘Wild Lights’ Holiday Display

Filed Under: Detroit Zoo, wild lights

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Detroit Zoo will light up the night again this holiday season with Wild Lights, a spectacular light display — and tickets are now on sale.

For 24 nights, more than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings and more than 230 animal sculptures throughout the zoo. The event also features live entertainment, figure skating performances, arts and crafts, storytelling and seasonal refreshments. Carousel rides and photos with Santa Claus will also be available for purchase.

Wild Lights takes place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:30 to 9 p.m. all other nights:
• November 18-19, 24-26
• December 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, 20-23, 26-31

This year, ticket pricing will work a little differently — based on the hour and day. The zoo says this will ease congestion during historically high traffic times and encourage ticket sales at times when attendance has been lighter.

Tickets sold in advance (either online or at the gate) will range from $9 to $16. Walk-up tickets sold at the gate for all nights and time slots will be $16. Visitors are urged to check the zoo’s online web store for the best price available, as the gates will always have the highest price. Parking is $7 per car.

Wild Lights is a rain, snow-or-shine event, and often sells out. Advance ticket purchase is recommended.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit detroitzoo.org or call 248-541-5717.

