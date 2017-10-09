WATCH: Bears Pull Off Incredible 2-Point Conversion Trick Play

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears may not achieve much this year but they did something on Monday night that deserves to be recognized — pulled off arguably the best two-point conversion trick play in NFL history.

Down by two points early in the 4th quarter of Monday Night Football’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears needed a play to tie the game. So what did they call? How about a reverse option that resulted with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walking into the end zone for the conversion.

The play started off with Trubisky taking the snap out of a shotgun formation. He handed the ball off to running back Jordan Howard, who ran off to the left side. Before he reached the line of scrimmage he handed it off to tight end Zach Miller going the opposite way. As Miller was getting hit by a Vikings’ defender he flipped it back to Trubisky, who then easily scores to tie the game at 17-17.

Words don’t really do this play any justice so check out the video below. It’s truly a sight to see.

Pretty incredible, right? Monday Night Football color commentator and offensive guru Jon Gruden even acknowledged how amazing that play call was, stating “I need to put that in my offense.”

The play was pretty awesome, but in the end it wasn’t enough for the Bears to hold on and knock off the Vikings. Minnesota went on to score late in the 4th quarter and steal the road victory from the Bears. The win pushed the Vikings to 3-2 on the season — which is tied with the Lions for second place in the NFC North Division — while the Bears fell to 1-4 this year.

Tough break for the Bears, but hey it was still a great highlight that I’m sure people will be talking about tomorrow morning.