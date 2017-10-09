Woman Dies After Man Accidentally Shoots Her While Unknown Pit Bull Attacks

DETROIT (WWJ) — A woman is dead after she was shot while being mauled by a pit bull this evening.
It all happened on Goodwin Street — near Holbrook Avenue and I-75 — just before 7 p.m. The 53-year-old woman was outside when an unknown pit bull came up and started attacking her. A neighbor came outside and tried to shoot the animal but instead hit the woman in the hip.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police are still investigating and it’s not clear if the man had a licence. The dog was able to flee the scene.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates as they become available.