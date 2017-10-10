2 People Taken To Hospital After Eating Pot-Laced Cookies

NORVELL TWP. (WWJ) – Two people were found unconscious, according to authorities, after a 911 caller reported they’d overdosed on marijuana-laced cookies.

Jackson County Undersheriff Christopher Kuhl says EMS responded to the scene at a home in the 10,000 block of Hardcastle Road in Norvell Township, southeast of Jackson, at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Kuhl told MLive the two people had allegedly indulging on pot edibles that evening, apparently ate one cookie too many and passed out. They were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment.

Kuhl said several suspected marijuana cookies were found at the scene. It’s unclear at this time if those involved had medical marijuana cards that would allow them to legally possess the drug under Michigan law.

There have been no arrests and no charges have been filed as an investigation continues.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, although a fatal overdose is unlikely, that doesn’t mean marijuana is harmless. In fact, the potency — determined by the amount of THC in the marijuana — of current strains may lead to poisonings, particularly when eaten or swallowed, the CDC says. Also, people can injure themselves because of marijuana’s effects on judgment, perception, movement and coordination. [Learn more from the CDC].

According to the latest Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) fact sheet, no overdose deaths of marijuana have ever been reported.