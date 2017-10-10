Florida, Nike Unveil Uniform That Looks Like Alligator Skin; People Lose Their Minds [PHOTOS]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Gators will actually look the part when they host Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Gators and Nike unveiled an alternate uniform Monday night that literally looks like alligator skin. The camouflage-styled jerseys will be paired with “swamp-green” helmets, pants, socks, shoes and gloves. There will be very little orange and blue, marking the first time in school history that Florida strayed from its traditional colors.

25 years after BHG Stadium became #TheSwamp, the @FloridaGators will take the look of a Gator on Sat. 🐊 DETAILS: https://t.co/0DVSo3M0Hu pic.twitter.com/4sl2QA83Ih — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 10, 2017

Florida Gators unveil alternate uniforms for game vs. Texas A&M and they're…interesting https://t.co/PEckkMqCwm pic.twitter.com/EMAuIRHkHK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2017

If I found one of those Florida uniforms in my locker I would transfer so damn fast. — No. 1 Nats Fan (@TomFornelli) October 10, 2017

Haha there's no way the new Florida alternates are as bad as everyone is sayin–ohmygod. — Bill Connelly (@SBN_BillC) October 10, 2017

Florida deserves to lose for those uniforms alone. — Jason Marks🎙📻 (@OnTheMarksRadio) October 10, 2017

Gators unveil new uniforms at most inopportune time. Why don't they focus on football first and earn the right to wear something like that pic.twitter.com/xmt3DURAD1 — Ape Gator (@ApeGator) October 10, 2017

Stranger: "how are your Gators doing this season?

Me: pic.twitter.com/jCfqXxVi5L — Sterls (@MoreCredible) October 10, 2017

Even Ric Flair wouldn't wear those gators. WOOOOOOOOO! https://t.co/AzXoRpXk3E — BentheCPA (@BentheCPA) October 10, 2017

Helmets will have a Gators head logo on one side only.

The school says the new uniform took 18 months to design and produce and will be worn just once.

