Macomb Man Charged After Leading Cops On Chase In Stolen Ambulance

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A 21-year-old Macomb Township man has been arraigned on a felony charge after leading police on a wild chase in a stolen ambulance over the weekend.

Eric Preston appeared in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township, charged with one count of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile, and remains held on a $75,000, 10 percent bond.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, MedStar workers had entered Henry Ford Macomb Hospital to drop off a patient at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, leaving an ambulance parked outside.

That’s when investigators say Preston exited the hospital and drove away in the MedStar vehicle.

A chase ensued through the city of Mt. Clemens, at times going off-road, before the ambulance was stopped. Seen on video released by the sheriff’s office Monday, a deputy advanced on the vehicle with his gun drawn. No shots were fired and Preston was arrested at the scene.

The ambulance sustained some minor damage but no one was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say Preston was not a patient at the hospital. It’s unclear at this time what he was doing there or why he stole the ambulance.

Preston is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on Monday, October 23. He faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted as charges.