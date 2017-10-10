Man Killed In Head-On Crash Overnight

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities say a man was killed when his car crashed head-on into another vehicle on Detroit’s east side.
The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Monday on Park Drive at Maiden Street, in the area of I-94 and Connor.
Police say the victim’s sedan was traveling eastbound on Park when it slammed into a car that was going the opposite direction, and then into a tree. The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital and last reported in stable condition.
Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing.