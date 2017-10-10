NFL Overreactions: Big Ben Finished, Jets Getting Started

By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer

Big Ben is cooked.

Maybe Ben Roethlisberger should’ve retired when he contemplated hanging up his cleats in the offseason. He suddenly turned into Ryan Fitzpatrick, tossing a career-high five interceptions in Pittsburgh’s 30-9 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw more touchdowns to the Jaguars than his own team, a week after Antonio Brown’s threw a sideline “temper tantrum” because the veteran quarterback didn’t see him wide open.

Roethlisberger connected with Brown 10 times for 157 yards against the Jaguars, but he tossed Pick 6s on consecutive series. The poor performance left him wondering if he lost it.

He hasn’t.

Quarterbacks have terrible games sometimes. It happens to all the great ones. Roethlisberger is still one of the most clutch players in the league and the Steelers (3-2) remain the team to beat in the AFC North.

Here are more overreactions following Week 5:

___

OVERREACTION: J-E-T-S! JETS! JETS! JETS! Three straight wins has New York (3-2) thinking playoffs.

REALISTIC REACTION: Relax, Jets fans. You just beat the Browns. Everyone beats the Browns. See below. Tom Brady and the Patriots (3-2) are up next.

___

OVERREACTION: Cleveland (0-5) will go 0-16.

REALISTIC REACTION: They’re 1-20 since passing on Carson Wentz. Maybe some of those draft picks they acquired will eventually help them win a game.

___

OVERREACTION: The Giants should sign Terrell Owens or Chad Johnson to replace Odell Beckham Jr.

REALISTIC REACTION: They’re 0-5 and going nowhere. More playing time for guys on the practice squad.

___

OVERREACTION: Matt Moore will replace Jay Cutler as Miami’s starting quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: Adam Gase isn’t benching Cutler anytime soon.

___

OVERREACTION: Aaron Rodgers only needs a minute to lead the Packers (4-1) into the end zone.

REALISTIC REACTION: For sake of accuracy, that game-winning 75-yard drive against the Cowboys (2-3) took 1:02.

___

OVERREACTION: The Seahawks (3-2) showed the Rams (3-1) who’s the boss in the NFC West.

REALISTIC REACTION: If Cooper Kupp caught Jared Goff’s third-down pass in the final minute, the Rams would’ve won.

___

OVERREACTION: Cam Newton is back to his MVP form.

REALISTIC REACTION: It was only two weeks ago he tossed three picks against the Saints.

___

OVERREACTION: Derek Carr will rescue the Raiders (2-3) if he returns next week.

REALISTIC REACTION: They have more problems than just an injured quarterback.

___

OVERREACTION: Dak Prescott’s rookie season was a fluke. He already has as many interceptions (4) in five games.

REALISTIC REACTION: Prescott may never match the numbers he posted last year and he can still be an excellent quarterback for a decade.

___

OVERREACTION: Adam Vinatieri will kick until he’s 50.

REALISTIC REACTION: He may outlast Brady.

___

OVERREACTION: The Bears should let punter Pat O’Donnell play quarterback.

REALISTIC REACTION: A 38-yard TD pass on a fake punt isn’t the same as doing it against a blitz.

___

OVERREACTION: Jerick McKinnon will make Vikings fans forget Dalvin Cook.

REALISTIC REACTION: Take out his 58-yard TD run and he averaged 2.5 yards per carry.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)